Manchester United did the impossible by defeating Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final. It was a much-needed success, considering their dismal eighth-place finish in the league table. Moreover, they’ll now play in the Europa League, automatically disqualifying Chelsea, who finished sixth in the table.

Undoubtedly, it was a tough season for the Red Devils, and they need immediate changes for a better 24/25 season. So, what should Manchester United incorporate to succeed in the upcoming campaign? Read on to find out.

Sorting the Injury Situation

Manchester United fans will argue that injuries cost them a top 4 finish. True to that, the team had over 50 injuries. Notable players missing this past season included the following:

Long-term injury list Luke Shaw Tyrell Malacia (absent the whole season) Anthony Martial Raphael Verane Lisandro Martinez

Short-term Injuries Harry Maguire Marcus Rashford Bruno Fernandes Victor Lindelof



Therefore, it'll be a long road to recovery for some players. Their return will also be a boost for the team. This is especially for players like Luke Shaw, who is significant in the Manchester United defense.

Get Star Players in the Transfer Market

Finishing 8th proved that the Manchester United squad lacked star capability. Regardless of the injuries, the team lost crucial matches to lowly ranked teams, including a 4-0 loss to Crystal Place in game week 36.

Firstly, they need a more reliable centre back. The likes of Verane and Johny Evans are falling short in crucial games, leading to near losses and unnecessary draws. For instance, poor defense led to a late defeat against Chelsea in the second leg loss, 3-4, after leading the game 2-3 upto the 90th minute.

Fernandes Needs a Co-Star

Bruno Fernandes who can no longer depend on Casemiro and Eriksen in the midfield. Also, loanee Sofyan Amrabat didn’t meet the expectations and will probably return to Fiorentina.

Selling Fred might have been the wrong move, with the current group constantly exposing the defense. However, Scott Mctominay has been reliable when fit and has helped the team win important games.

Player Improvement

Players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony (Brazilian winger) underperformed this past season. Rashford has been highly criticized for lazy plays, and many are looking forward to his immediate improvement next season. The same goes for Anthony, who has been urged to change his play style for better results.

Other players who have fallen short of expectations include Casemiro and Wan-Bissaka. If they don’t show signs of improvement, they might be replaced this off-season.

Firing Erik Ten Hag?

There are rumors of Erik Ten Hag’s firing, just two years into his tenure. Players and pundits like Gary Neville have questioned his tactics.

Perhaps clinching the FA Cup changes everything, and we’ll get to see him back. However, the team has become accustomed to new management over recent years, and only time will determine the coach’s future at United.

Conclusion

Undoubtedly, Manchester United has several factors to correct before the start of next season. The priority should be getting new players for certain positions and helping build the squad depth. Whether the coach will come back remains a matter of time. That said, watch out for the Red Devils’ trading and training activities in the off-season.