What is HHC?

HHC stands for “Hexahydrocannabinol.”This is a compound that occurs naturally in cannabis (both hemp and marijuana).The chemical structure of HHC is similar to Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC.If you remember, Delta-8 and Delta-9 get their names because they have double bonds.Whether double bonds are in the eighth carbon chain or nine molecules determine whether the Delta-8 THC or Delta-9 THC.

Now let’s go back to HHC.HHC does not have this double bond. And vice versa, it has two more hydrogen.HHC molecules have 21 carbon atoms, 32 hydrogen atoms, and 2 oxygen atoms – C21H32O3.

One easy way to think of HHC is a hydrogenated THC form. When something is hydrogenated, it is filled or combined with hydrogen.

You may be used to this chemical quality if you have margarine, enough vegetable oil that is hydrogenated.

But in nature, one of the reasons why you find HHC in cannabis is that it can be a side product of Delta-9 THC degradation.And that’s just about covering it for what finest HHC gummy is.

What is the difference between HHC and THC?

Speaking molecular, HHC is only THC without double bonds and with more hydrogen atoms.

There are also some interesting differences, especially with “activity.”And now, let’s do more brush, but this time with the endocannabinoid or “ECS system.”

ECS is a neurotransmitter tissue located throughout the human body. This helps with various functions such as:

Storage Learning Sleep Emotional processing Temperature Immunity response Pain management Appetite

ECS uses a compound called Endocannabinoid. It also has a receptor where this compound binds to “tell” EC that needs to take action against one of its functions.

When it comes from hemp, there are two types of HHC. There are 9RHHC that can bind ECSS receptors, and then there are 9SHHC that are not well binding.

Separating the two is … a little complicated. So HHC is “active” and “inactive” has just been left together.

If you have a 50mg THC Gummy (either Delta-8 or Delta-9 derived from a flax), every Cannabinoid milligram has the potential to bind your Cannabinoid receptors.

However, if you have a 50mg HHC Gummy, it can be a half -half -way.

So, if you have tried the Delta-9 or Delta-8 that was passed down from the flax, think about the 50mg HHC Gummy because it was more than the gummy about 25mg, if it made sense.

How do HHC feel?

The Cannabinoid effect will vary from person to person. However, fans who have tried HHC have reported feelings:

Convenience Euphoria Charm Creativity Calm

Compared to other Cannabinoids, if you are accustomed to Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC which are deployed, HHC will feel “closer” with Delta-9 THC which is passed down from hemp.

But keep in mind that this is an anecdotal like how much “strong” HHC.The best way to find out the effect of HHC is to start in small amounts. For example, if you have HHC gum, you can only eat a small portion of the anxiety to start. Then, you have to wait a little to feel the effect, wait a little more, and then decide whether you want to take more.

This process may take time (maybe one or two nights). However, you must be arranged for a while after you find the right amount.

How long will the HHC last?

The answer to this question is very dependent on how you consume HHC and how much you consume.

Apart from cannabinoid, there is a faster effect if consumed through inhalation, followed by taking it sublingual with tincture.

The slowest effect will come from consuming HHC in edible forms, such as HHC gel.

Then, there is a factor (which we will say again) that Cannabinoids affect all people a little different.

