The Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa has expressed grave concern over Limpopo MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s utterances towards a Zimbabwean patient who sought medical assistance.

As diplomatic relations between Zimbabwe and South Africa are getting sour with Pretoria taking a hard stance policy shift against Harare, the Harare, Zimbabwean Ambassador to SA David Hamadziripi, has sent a protest note to SA government following Limpopo Health MEC Dr Ramathuba’s attacks on a Zimbabwean patient and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zwnews