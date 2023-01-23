Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to guard against behaviors that led to his predecessor’s downfall.

Mliswa says late former Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe entertained certain behaviors by party members which led to his downfall.

“I saw Mugabe losing support slowly because of this type of behavior. It got to a point where he could no longer control these type of thugs.

“Currently there is no Youth League to talk about as all their focus is on gossip and violence.

“I won’t relent until justice is done. I can tell you that in Mash West areas such as Norton, @ZANUPF_Official has lost support because of these type of characters.

“They use the party name to take over mines, they steal, they are violent and are abusive. People don’t need that.”

Zwnews