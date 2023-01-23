The Fidelity Gold Refinery (FGR) or Fidelity Printers Refiners has released official gold buying prices as at Monday 23 January 2023.

FPR is the largest security & commercial printing company in Zimbabwe which also specializes in buying & refining gold from small scale to primary gold producers.

Meanwhile, gold is one of the country’s main source of foreign currency.

However, Zimbabwe has been losing revenue due to gold smuggling outside. In most cases smuggling have been conducted by people who are politically connected.

Zwnews