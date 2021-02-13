Men’s 14 February gathering which happens around Valentines Day is back with a bang with some delegates sharing their experience.

The attendees are those brothers who had had enough with gifting women on the dreaded Valentines Day.

So these stingy man vanish on the 14th to the 15th of February annually to attend these important conferences.

What is 2021 Men’s Conference about

The idea started as a joke years ago but every year, men have managed to open their imaginations instead of their wallets and dream up scenarios, speakers and an agenda for the non-existent event, all from the comfort of their phones.

Here is what’s going on at the 2021 Men’s Conference:

I hope y'all have already prepared the first front seat for this legend. His speech is needed. #MensConference2021 pic.twitter.com/pPBmg0bAVx — ツ ØƦł ÐẸBłĠ BẸẠŦ$™ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) February 12, 2021

Drafting a letter for my wife explaining that the #MensConference2021 will take 4 weeks 🥰 pic.twitter.com/HTxktqmKEh — MEN CONFERENCE 2021 (@Mzee_kibor) February 12, 2021

He will be addressing the men's conference in Doha pic.twitter.com/1AJK6eAgJf — drey (@Dreymwangi) February 7, 2021

#mensconference2021: A representative from Kisumu, Kenya is seen eating the fish that swallowed Jonah at the Men’s Conference Cafeteria. pic.twitter.com/pdRT9ie2o8 — 𝕯𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖆🔴 (@DianaGenius_) February 9, 2021

Men's conference 2021

Lesotho arrives🇱🇸❤ pic.twitter.com/VoFYNlGiQA — MrDan Ls (@dan7_ls) February 13, 2021

#BreakingNews

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy just arrived at the men’s conference 2021 🤝 pic.twitter.com/gSc3KVYqwa — Gabes27®️ (@Gabes277) February 13, 2021