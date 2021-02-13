Motion Chinyaure a well known member of the notorious machete gangs was yesterday afternoon axed to death in the mining area of Patchway.

Sources say he ran away with some gold the previous night. Upon being asked to bring the gold, estimated to be over 200 grammes, he came back armed with an axe.

He is said to have attacked his eventual murderer only known as Chidha with the axe. After a scuffle he was overpowered and axed to death.