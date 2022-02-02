: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line

Replacing a legendary goalkeeper such as Oliver Kahn was never going to be an easy task.

After Oliver Kahn there were many other good German goalkeepers that were inspired by him. Some names are:

Manuel Neuer;

Marc-André ter Stegen;

and Bernd Leno.

However, there was another keeper on which people at Bayern Munich and in Germany as a whole seemed to have a lot of faith. His name is Michael Rensing. He was Kahn's backup in Bayern Munich during many years.

Growing in the Bayern Munich academy

Rensing made his debut in the reserves squad of Bayern Munich back in 2002. He immediately became a key piece of the team. So much so that only one year later he was promoted to the senior squad.

During many years, Rensing was Bayern's second choice goalkeeper, only behind Kahn. However, since everybody knew that Kahn's retirement was approaching, the Bayern Munich staff decided to give him more playing time. They thought that when the time finally came, he could become Bayern Munich number 1 keeper.

Trying to fulfill expectations

Oliver Kahn's retirement came at the end of the 2007-08 season. People had a lot of faith in Rensing, in fact, he was given the number one shirt for the next season.

However, things didn’t work so well for the goalkeeper. He made several costly mistakes and seemed to be insecure in protecting his goal. At that moment, veteran keeper Hans-Jörg Butt was Rensing’s backup. However, due to Rensing’s issues, he was eventually made backup goalkeeper one more time, and Butt was promoted to starting keeper.

Finally, Rensing left Bayern Munich in 2010, after the team signed Manuel Neuer. He spent time at other teams which are Fortuna Düsseldorf and Bayer Leverkusen. However, he was unable to fulfill the expectations that were on him. Michael Rensing retired in 2020.