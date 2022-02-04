A former ally of Zimbabwe’s outspoken politician and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president, Nelson Chamisa, has said the opposition leader dumped the now disbanded MDC Alliance and is on his way to joining the ruling ZANU PF party.

Blessing Chebundo, who is also a former Member of Parliament for Kwekwe, said Chamisa, who dumped the MDC-A name for the rebranded CCC, is ‘on his way home (to joining ZANU PF)’.

He made the remarks while addressing scores of ruling party supporters who converged at the ZANU PF Kwekwe district headquarters for the campaign launch of party candidate John Mapurazi ahead of the forthcoming March 26 by-elections.

“Chamisa akatorambawo MDC achiteedzera ana Chebundo,” said the former lawmaker.

“The only thing that he (Chamisa) has not done is coming back home (to ZANU PF). I am sure he’s on his way.

The ex-parliamentarian said Kwekwe and Mbizo constituencies were ‘owned’ by the long-ruling ZANU PF- in power since Zimbabwe’s independence from Britain in 1980.

“I want to declare that Kwekwe Central is owned by ZANU PF. I want to declare that Mbizo constituency is owned by ZANU PF. ”

In Kwekwe, Mapurazi will face CCC candidate Judith Tobaiwa while Settlement Chikwinya and Vongaishe Mupereri will clash for supremacy in Mbizo.

Chebundo came to the spotlight after he humiliated current Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2000 parliamentary elections.

Zwnews