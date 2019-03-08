“What happened to Dzamara?” EU asks Zim again

Four years after Itai Dzamara’s abduction the European Union is still asking the Zimbabwean government to explain what happened to the missing activist who was kidnaped by suspected members of the Military Intelligence Department on the 9th of March 2015.
The EU said in a statement:
“Four years after his abduction, Itai Dzamara remains missing.”
“We call on Govt to shed light on his fate and serve justice, and to tackle all human rights violations decisively, in line with Zimbabwe’s repeated commitment to human rights, freedoms and national healing.”
