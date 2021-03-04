Police in West Nicholson are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of 4 unknown suspects in connection a case of robbery which occurred on 02 March 2021 at a certain homestead in West Nicholson.

The suspects, who were all armed with pistols pounced on the victim (61) and robbed her of cash amounting to ZAR 200 000-00.

The police are calling on members of the public who would have information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward, as investigations continue.

In another incident, police in Chinhoyi are investigating circumstances surrounding the recovery of 225 x 7,62mm of ammunition on 02/03/21 at house number 9832 Ruvimbo Phase 2, Chinhoyi.

In yet another case, on 23/02/21 Police in Bulawayo arrested a male suspect (22) and his female accomplice (29) who had also wrecked havoc committing a spate of robbery cases in and around Bulawayo using a Honda Fit motor vehicle.

The suspects sprayed their victims with an unknown itchy substance on the eyes, making them unable to see and in the process stole their property.

They could also target unsuspecting cell phone operators, snatch their cell phones and flee in the gate away motor vehicle.

-Zwnews