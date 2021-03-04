A 47-year old man from Village 22 Finali under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane district has been arraigned before the courts of law after he allegedly lured a 13-year old girl into sex after he is said to have offered the minor with sweets in return.

Appearing before Zvishavane Magistrate Charity Tonongera on Tuesday, the accused rapist Harunashe Give was remanded to March 30, 2021.

Prosecuting, Lloyd Mavhiza said Hove proposed love to the juvenile in July 2020 but this was rejected. In August on a day unknown to the State Hove went to the complainant’s place at 9pm and found her alone as her grandfather was attending a church service.

The accused again asked for sex from the complainant and the girl agreed after he promised her some sweets. The accused then had consensual sexual intercourse with the complainant once.

The following morning the accused brought seven milk melo sweets and gave them to the complainant.

In October the accused delivered some slippers to the complainant. On November 1, 2020 during the night the accused went to the complainant’s home and found her sleeping outside with her younger sister since it was hot. They had sex while the sister was fast asleep.

After intercourse the accused was seen by the complainant’s uncle standing near the complainant and he ran away. The complainant did not tell the truth until she was taken to the Police.

mirror/Zwnews