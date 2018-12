Some photos of Zimbabwe’s number 1 and number 2 fully dressed in traditional west African attire.

People have been sharing these recent pictures of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga relaxing at some location in Harare all of them wearing Nigerian outfits.

From feet to head, Chiwenga stands out with Nigerian style flip-flops, trousers, shirt and a Lagos cap to top it up.