Zanu PF Bulawayo rejects Chiwenga GNU, Endorses ED Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

ZANU-PF Bulawayo province yesterday dealt a blow to VP Chiwenga by endorsing President Mnangagwa as the party’s sole presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

The resolution strengthens the position of Mnangagwa who was also given thumbs up few weeks ago by Masvingo province.

A military faction linked to Chiwenga has been reportedly pushing for his presidency ahead of 2023 elections. Chiwenga is widely credited for ousting Mugabe and facilitating Mnangagwa takeover after the later was sacked from his position as Vice President in November 2017.

Zanu-PF’s Bulawayo provincial secretary for administration Elifas Mashaba read out the resolution before all the wings comprising the main wing, women’s and youth leagues unanimously adopted them.

The party also made it clear that there won’t be any unity with the opposition;

“We have resolved as Bulawayo province that there won’t be any talk of government of national unity with [MDC Alliance leader, Mr Nelson] Chamisa. We have also endorsed ED as the sole Presidential candidate in 2023,” said Mashaba.

The resolution rejecting the possibility of an inclusive government came a few days after Mr Chamisa demanded talks with Zanu-PF which he said would result in the formation of a “transitional authority” to bring “political legitimacy” to the country.