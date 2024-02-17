Categories: Zim Latest

Welshman Ncube takes over as CCC president

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has appointed Professor Welshman Ncube as the acting president of the party on a rotational basis for 90 days until the party holds its elective congress.

This was announced by acting spokesperson Jacob Mafume at a press conference in Bulawayo this afternoon.

Apparently, when Prof Ncube’s 90 days are up, the next acting president will be Tendai Biti while Lynette Karenyi-Kore will follow.

According to the party, these appointments are based on the 2019 structures.

Kore has also been announced the leader of the Opposition in Parliament, along with other positions, which will be communicated to the Speaker of Parliament appropriately.

This is captured in the CCC statement following the party’s Parliamentary Caucus met on Thursday 15 February 2024.

Zwnews

