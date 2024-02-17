Zimdancehall star Freeman releases visuals for popular track ‘Man to Man’

Award-winning Zimdancehall star Freeman has released visuals for one of his most popular tracks Man to Man.

On the track, off Freeman’s 2023 album Trophy, he collaborated with South Africa- based musician Enoch “Nox” Guni and Tyfah Guni.

The track is doing well on the charts receiving good airplay on local radio stations.

The song elaborates on a tale of a man who was lied to by his lover.

The woman deceived the man that she was single, yet she was married, only for the guy to find out later.

Zwnews