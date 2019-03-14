Welshman Ncube says he is NOT Gugu Ncube’s father

MDC VP, Welshman Ncube, has dismissed reports that 38-year-old Gugu Ncube is his daughter.

Gugu is a Zimbabwean woman who made headlines in South Africa yesterday after she was arrested by Pretoria police for protesting without any clothes on.

Gugu accused the University of South Africa of (Unisa) and the police of covering up a sexual harassment report she filed against her boss at the Unisa Centre for Early Childhood Education (Ucece).

Reacting to reports that she was his daughter, Welshman Ncube said,

I don’t know this woman. I read somewhere she was born in 1981. I was in high school at Mzilikazi in 1980 when she was conceived … Her mother is not known to me, there’s just no conceivable possibility she could be my daughter.

Reports say Gugu’s father, a police officer called Lot Ncube from Gokwe in the Midlands, shot and killed her mother, Gladys Dube, before turning the gun on himself sometime in 1986 when she was just five.

