Citizens Coalition for Change Vice President has promised that the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition party will dollarize the Zimbabwe economy in the event that it gets the mandate of the voters in the next elections to be held in 2023.

“The CCC Government under Nelson Chamisa will do the following… Number One, tichadzorera US dollar. We will dollarize this economy, again”, said Biti amid chants of “Yusa, Yusa Yusa” amongst the supporters.

The outspoken politician, a rabid critic of current President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the CCC Government will also make sure that civil servants get their salaries in US dollars as what used to happen during the era of the Government National Unity when Biti was Finance Minister.

“Chechipiri civil servant inotambira US dollar. Gore riya civil servant yaitambira US$500. Tisu tichaidzorera mari iyoyo (Secondly, civil servants are going to be paid in United States dollars. During the GNU, the civil servant was getting a salary of US$500).”

Biti however said that the CCC Government was also not going to do way with the Zimbabwean dollar which he said was being abused by the ruling elite through the central bank’s foreign exchange auction trading system.

“We will not demonitise the Zimbabwean dollar”, he said.

Zwnews