ZANU PF member and former Chivi South Member of Parliament Killer Zivhu says the difference between the current administration led by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and Ian Smith is that was good in planning.

Zivhu says Smith was good at long term planning, an attribute which the ZANU PF administration should emulate and copy.

“Difference between us & this guys, Long-term planning.

“They plan 100 yrs ahead while we focus on short-term gains, Christmas, and elections.

“We need to adopt a more futuristic mindset to bridge the gap,” he says.

His comments comes at the moment there has been a tense debate on who was better Smith and President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s administration.

Most government and ZANU PF officials said comparing Smith and Mnangagwa is an attack to the liberation struggle and those who fought for independence.

Zwnews