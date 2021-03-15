The ruling ZANU PF party says it has not called for for the arrest of anyone in the opposition, but says has placed on notice, anyone calling for violent demonstrations through the so called pockets of resistance that such issues will be dealt with by law.

ZANU PF spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo recently accused MDC-Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa of trying to cause instability in the country, adding that the ruling party would report him to law enforcement agencies.

Apparently, Moyo says they are not calling for the arrest of anyone.

“Matter of fact.

“We have not called for the arrest of anyone in the opposition. We have rightfully & unapologetically placed on notice, anyone calling for violent demonstrations through the so called pockets of resistance that such issues will be dealt with by law,” he says.

Meanwhile, presenting his 2021 Agenda for Zimbabwe, Chamisa called on all Zimbabweans at home and abroad to unite and peacefully rally against oppression.

However, his address did not go down well with Zanu PF, leading to Moyo the issuing the threatening statement.

“Mr Chamisa did not only fail to demonstrate leadership, but failed to instill hope in his fractured party. Instead rumbling about seeking to establish pockets of resistance across the country, similar to the ill-fated 31 July 2020 attempted violent demonstrations, whose sole attempt was to destabilise the country.

“While Zanu PF has the capacity to thwart such machinations, but as a law abiding organisation, we rest the matter with the law enforcement agencies,” he said.

-Zwnews

