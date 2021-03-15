The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) Board and Directors are holding a press conference in the capital, in which the Board is expected to announce the resumption of high risk sport, which include football.

SRC Acting Director General Sebastian Garikai says the meeting is expected to start at 11:00 hours this morning.

Meanwhile, veteran sports broadcaster Steve Vickers last week hinted that football could return soon.

“There are rumours that football could be returning in Zimbabwe soon, and I’ve heard from a reliable source that a go-ahead could be as early as next week.

“Hoping for the best, though the Sports and Recreation Commission hasn’t said anything specific on football coming back as yet,” he said.

In other news, US-based Zimbabwean Chengetayi Mapaya has broken the Zimbabwe national indoor triple jump record, with 16.95m at NCAA indoor nationals.

Previous mark had stood since 1998, set by Ndabezinhle Mdhlongwa.

