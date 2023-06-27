Independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s campaign team chairperson Walter Mzembi has challenged President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa saying nothing can stop an idea whose time has come.

“Nothing changes after proclamation date, voters roll included, aggrieved should have sought domestic remedy from the relevant locus not Constitutional Court .

“Remember we are ex officios of this System. Deeply embedded! This makes us serious players.

“An Independent Candidature is symbolic of an Independent spirit

@Hon_Kasukuwere and marks a departure from the politics of regimentation, mediocrity, lawfare and entitlement. You cannot stop an idea whose time has come, we repeat this for emphasis,” he says.

Mzembi adds that they are not as few as many might think:

“We many as the “sand of the sea” we can neither be stopped, measured nor numbered, we are the wind itself deposited in the hearts and minds of the people. Lawfare or Ziyambi cannot stop our indefatigable spirit or idea whose time has come! Aluta.”

Zwnews