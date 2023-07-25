Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) president, Kudakwashe Mavula Munsaka has denied that his organization has infiltrated main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

FAZ is led by the dreaded Central Intelligence Organization.

Munsaka who is also Binga North ZANU PF MP Candidate said CCC double fielding confusion is self-inflicted due to their lack of structures.

Commenting on Munsaka’s sentiments, one Murakashi Rupert Maja said only structured organizations can be infiltrated and not structureless ones like CCC.

“Only structured organizations can be infiltrated, not these structureless groupings…where would one fit himself/ herself in it?,” Said Maja.

Apparently, CCC president Nelson Chamisa has kept his party structures a secret for fear of being infiltrated.

Zwnews