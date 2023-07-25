Presidential aspiring candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has unveiled an election manifesto which some analysts say is powerful and full of hope and excitement.

The manifesto promises to change the situation by reviving the economy, preventing the outflow of people, and development of the country.

He also promises to address corruption, which he believes has damaged Zimbabwe’s reputation, and to restore trust in the country’s public service.

If elected, he plans to grant title deeds to Zimbabweans who have been suffering for years.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF says it will not produce a glossy document as its manifesto ahead of next month’s harmonised elections, but is standing on the record of the Second Republic and will let its life-changing developmental projects delivered to the people in the past five years speak for themselves to the electorate.

Deeds rather than words were the manifesto, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, who is also President Mnangagwa’s chief election agent, said last week during a Zimpapers Television Network Prime current affairs programme, “The Chase”, where he was one of the guests to discuss the forthcoming elections.

The main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change is also yet to launch its manifesto, citing it wouldn’t want to ZANU PF to copy and paste.

Zwnews