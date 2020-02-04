The Southern African Development Community (SADC) acknowledges the decision of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Malawi that was delivered on 31 February 2020, which nullified the results of the Presidential Election held on 21″ May 2019. SADC notes that the Constitutional Court also ordered that a fresh election be held within 150 days.

SADC commends the Constitutional Court for upholding the Malawian Constitution, and the electoral law in the conduct of the petition.

SADC urges all stakeholders to respect the judgment of the Constitutional Court, and maintain peace and tranquillity, whilst the relevant national institutions prepare for fresh elections.

SADC will continue to support the Republic of Malawi in the election process, as guided by the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections, and will remain seized with the developments in Malawi.