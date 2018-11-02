We choose dialogue over price control, Zim gvt

The Zimbabwean government would not impose a pricing system on the business community but rather would engage in dialogue to find common ground on the pricing system, Minister of Agriculture and Land Hon Perrance Shiri has revealed.

Responding to a supplementary question paused by Senator Eng Elias Mudzuri on the price hikes that might trigger seed shortages in Zimbabwe, Min Shiri said the Zimbabwean government will not force the business community to reduce prices but rather would engage in dialogue and find common ground on a pricing system.

Min Shiri also made it clear that if seed prices continue on their astronomical path, farmers were free to take advantage of the amendment of statutory instrument number 122 which enables farmers to import farming inputs

……..more to follow