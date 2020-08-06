Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government claims that it has not abducted anyone, as it has only been enforcing set Covid19 regulations to protect its citizens from the fatal consequences of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Through Media, Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Ndavaningi ‘Nick’ Mangwana, the Harare administration said the country is not facing any crisis, adding that locals are allowed free movement.

In typical fashion, Mangwana shoulders blame on ‘detractors’ working with the oppositional establishment in the country for the bad publicity which the landlocked southern African nation continues to receive.

“To set the record straight, there is no crisis or implosion in Zimbabwe. Neither has there been any abduction or ‘war’ on citizens,” wrote Mangwana in a statement.

“Like any other country in the world, Zimbabwe has been enforcing Covid-19 regulations intended to safeguard and protect the lives of all citizens. Where necessary, the law has been fairly applied,” he said.

The Government’s claims come at a time when the Harare adminstration has widely been blamed over alleged disregard for the rights of its citizens amid alleged abductions of political players and activists in the oppositional establishment.

In recent weeks, various global personalities have given nod to the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter campaign which has ignited widespread interest.

Zwnews