Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has, with immediate effect, suspended controversy-ridden ZESA Executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata and the entire board amid allegations of rampant corruption at the power utility entity.

The revelations about the dramatic suspensions were announced by Media, Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary, Ndavaningi ‘Nick’ Mangwana, in a tweet Thursday evening.

According to Mangwana, the Zimbabwe septuagenarian has also ordered graft watchdog- the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)- to ‘immediately undertake thorough investigations into allegations of corruption’ at ZESA.

The traditionally bungling ZESA has continued to hog the limelight for all the wrong reasons amid allegations of corrupt tendencies on the part of high-ranking staffers.

“His Excellency, President @edmnangagwa has suspended the ZESA Executive Chairman, Dr Sydney Gata and the entire ZESA Board members with immediate effect. HE has also directed @ZACConline to immediately undertake thorough investigations into allegations of corruption made,” Mangwana said.

more details to follow…

Zwnews