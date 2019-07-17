Army Planning Operation Restore Economy As ED loses Control Over Zim

Reports from Gambakwe Media indicate that the Zimbabwean Military has been planning to ouster President Emmerson Mnangagwa through an operation dubbed“Operation Restore the Economy” but the operation is being disturbed by the illness of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

According to the publication analyzing the audio of Auxillia Mnangagwa ranting at Lieutenant Colonel Samson Murombo,Mnangagwa has lost control of the military and his wife knows its game over for them.

