Chamisa Worried About VP Chiwenga’s Absence

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa told party supporters in Masvingo over the weekend that he was worried over Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s absence from public life.

Addressing a rally at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo on Sunday, Chamisa said:

I am really worried about Chiwenga. I haven’t seen him for a long time. Mudhara wangu (my old man) Chiwenga, I don’t know if he is okay. I am really worried.

Vamwe venyu hamuna kuchangamuka … waunotamba naye bhora haasi muvengi wako. Ko ukashaya anovhura deya unonzvenga ani (The person you play football with is not your enemy, as you can’t dribble yourself in a game).

That’s why I am missing my old man. Ko makamuisa kupi. Ari kupi? (Where did you put Chiwenga, where is he at the moment?)

Chiwenga has been in and out of hospital over the past several months. He has been to India and South Africa for treatment and has not been seen in public in a long time.

-Agencies