WATCH: Zanu-PF Youth League To Shutdown Shops Accepting USD…Wating For ED’s Permission

The Zanu-PF Youth League led by its 55-year-old leader Pupurai Togarepi is reported to have besieged small businesses in Harare’s downtown, threatening to shut down any businesses which are accepting United States Dollars and other foreign currency.

The Youth League was up in arms following reports that most shops in the downtown area, informally referred to as tuckshops are not accepting mobile money or any forms of electronic money, preferring to trade only in cash.

Downtown Shutdown by @ZANUPF_Official Youth League as they threaten closing shops if owners continue not accepting ecocash and charging in forex…@TogarepiPupurai @MatutuLewis @matigary @ZimMediaReview — Zimmorningpost (@Zimmorningpost1) July 11, 2019