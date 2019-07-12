Drama as CIO refuses to pay kombi, claims ED ordered him

Harare residents yesterday witnessed free drama as a man claiming to be a member of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) refused to pay $3 busfare saying the President had ordered him to board that lift for security reasons.

The incident occurred in the morning at Charge Office rank, ironically it is next to Harare Central Police Station where the “CIO” was demanding to be taken instead of paying the paltry $3.

The unidentified man remained defiant despite numerous efforts by touts and conductors threatening to beat him up.

He insisted that President Mnangagwa had planted him in the commuter omnibus to monitor security.

A conductor who plies Chitungwiza route only identified as Tino said this was not the first incident the man had done this, in fact it was now more of a lifestyle rather than a habit.

“I ferried him last month and he made similar claims refusing to pay busfare claiming to being a CIO member. I later let him go as l suspected him to have been under the influence of drugs,” he said.

However, the “CIO” was taken to the police by infuriated touts who were now baying for his blood.



zwnews