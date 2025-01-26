The war veterans have come out guns blazing against President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa whom they accuse of corruption and rent seeking behavior.

During a press conference, the war veterans warned him to step down.

Key points: What the War Veterans said.

“Hatina kurwira family,” Bernard Nyabadza.

“Mnangagwa must go now or else,” Knox Chivero.

“He is appointing his family, Mnangagwa must leave,” Blessed Geza.

“We all fought for this country including those who were children,” Happyson Nenji.

When late former President Robert Mugabe was toppled via a military coup War Veterans played pivotal role.

In a press conference a day before operation to topple, him the war veterans made it clear that Mugabe was down and out.

Watch full interview on YouTube courtesy of HSTV.