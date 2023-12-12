ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Buhera Oliver Mandipaka has warned the recently freed Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume that the few months he spent in prison was just a warm up as he may be locked again.

Mandipaka who is former Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson says Ngarivhume should always bear in mind that the peace prevailing in the country was fought for and should not be taken for granted.

“These few months in prison is a warning of what will come if he forget Zimbabwe is a peaceful country and the peace prevailing was fought for.

“If he choose to ignore it then the law is left with no option. Unomudzokera

@jngarivhume,” he said.

The Transform Zimbabwe leader was yesterday freed from prison after he mounted challenge to his conviction.

On 28 April 2023 Ngarivhume was convicted by Harare Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka for incitement of public violence as defined in section 187(1)(b) of the Criminal Code & sentenced to serve an effective 3 years in prison.

He challenged the conviction and was freed yesterday, the court saying there was no evidence linking him to the offence.

