A Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) student has been abducted, tortured and left for the dead by unidentified men.

Senior Citizens Coalition for Change CCC official and former spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has confirmed the development, saying the said student was interrogated to release information about the party and the Zimbabwe National Students Union.

“ALERT: We’ve received a report that Valentine Ziko, a student, was abducted from Chinhoyi University of Technology yesterday.

“During a violent police raid, a group of unknown men attacked and blindfolded him.

“They bundled him into a car where they started assaulting him. They took him to an unknown location, tortured and sprayed cold water on him while demanding the whereabouts of other named students,” she said.

Mahere added that the abductors kept beating him up and forced him to unlock his phone.

“They interrogated him about @Zinasuzim and @CCCZimbabwe. They interrogated him about the CCC plan following the forced removal of CCC MP, Hon Kufahakutizwe, from Mabvuku Tafara constituency.

“He told them he wasn’t aware of CCC plans whereupon they bundled him back into a vehicle and dropped him off close to a local bridge where he eventually received assistance.

“The hounding and torture of members of the Student Movement must be condemned by all progressive citizens.

“It’s not a crime to push for improved student welfare, better learning conditions and education delivery that works for everyone,” she said.

Apparently, reports of opposition party members being abducted by alleged state agents are well documented in the country.

Though the government is on record vehemently denying the reports saying are meant to tarnish its image. Meanwhile, no culprit has been arrested despite the reports.

Zwnews