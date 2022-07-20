French international and Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has a special way of trampling upon guidelines- even during training.

In the video below, he was captured trying to quietly avoid press-ups which they were slapped with as punishment for losing during training. Away from Dembele’s on-the-pitch misdemeanors, the Barca family appears to be in elation as tghe video shows. Dutch international midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou looks uncharacteristically happy as well.

De Jong was strongly linked with Manchester United in the English Premier League.

Watch video:

Zwnews