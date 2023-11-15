Zimbabwe Warriors Kick Off 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Against Rwanda Today, here is how to watch the live match online.

In a much-anticipated event, the Warriors will commence their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C campaign with a match against Rwanda this afternoon. The game is scheduled to take place at Huye Stadium in the city of Butare at 3PM CAT.

This marks a significant moment as it is the national team’s first competitive match since the lifting of the FIFA ban in July.

For those eager to catch the action, the Rwanda-Warriors game will be available for live viewing through a free stream feed on FIFA Plus, with no registration required.

There are no confirmed details regarding the TV broadcast on SuperSport TV or ZBC for fans back home.