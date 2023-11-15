Baltemar Brito, the coach of the Zimbabwe Warriors, has unveiled the starting eleven for the team’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda at Huye Stadium this afternoon. Zimbabwe is launching its World Cup qualifying campaign against the Wasps, and the match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 hrs.
The starting lineup is as follows:
- Donovan Benard
- Andrew Mbeba
- Teenage Hadebe
- Gerald Takwara
- Divine Lunga
- Brian Banda
- Marvellous Nakamba
- Marshall Munetsi
- Admiral Muskwe
- Walter Musona
- Prince Dube