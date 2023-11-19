In the Group C clash of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Zimbabwe is set to face Nigeria on Sunday afternoon at Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda. The Warriors, designated as the host, have chosen a neutral venue due to the unavailability of suitable football facilities in their country.

Match Details:

Date: Sunday

Sunday Venue: Huye Stadium, Butare, Rwanda

Huye Stadium, Butare, Rwanda Kick-off Time: 3 pm CAT

How to Watch Online:

The thrilling encounter between Zimbabwe and Nigeria will be available for live streaming on FIFA Plus.

Click here to access the live stream. No registration is required for viewing.

Zimbabwe Team News: Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has made three key changes to his team lineup. Tino Kadewere, Jordan Zemura and Andy Rinomhota will start.

Nigeria Team News: Taiwo Awoniyi, the Nottingham Forest striker, will not be available for selection as he has picked up an injury and has since left the camp.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen will also miss the match due to an injury.

Zimbabwe Warriors First 11 against Nigeria

Donovan Benard, Andrew Mbeba, Gerald Takwara, Teenage Hadebe, Jordan Zemura, Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Walter Musona, Prince Dube, Tino Kadewere