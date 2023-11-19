In an extraordinary display of dominance, France secured their largest-ever win, thrashing 10-man Gibraltar 14-0 in the Euro 2024 qualifying match. Despite already securing a place in the Germany tournament, the hosts, led by Kylian Mbappe’s impressive hat-trick, demonstrated relentless attacking prowess.

Teenager Warren Zaire-Emery, at the age of 17 years, eight months, and 11 days, made history by becoming France’s youngest player since 1914. His impactful debut included a goal that contributed to the first-half onslaught, which saw seven different scorers.

The early minutes set the tone as Ethan Santos, unfortunately, turned Jonathan Clauss’ cross into his own net, followed by Marcus Thuram’s goal to make it 2-0. Zaire-Emery then marked his debut with a goal before an injury forced him off the field. Gibraltar’s plight worsened when Santos received a red card in the 18th minute.

Mbappe converted a penalty to make it 4-0, followed by goals from Clauss, Kingsley Coman, and Youssouf Fofana, resulting in a commanding 7-0 lead at halftime.

While France momentarily eased off, they resumed their goal-scoring spree in the second half. Adrien Rabiot drilled home in the 63rd minute, and the team continued to dominate with additional goals from Coman, Ousmane Dembele, and two more from Mbappe, including a remarkable 40-yard strike.

Olivier Giroud capped off the historic victory with two quick goals just before the final whistle. France’s relentless attack saw them finish the game with an impressive 39 shots on goal, leaving Gibraltar without a single attempt.