In a match where Zimbabwe has shown dominance, they lead 1-0 against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at halftime. The breakthrough came in the 26th minute when Walter Musona scored a remarkable free-kick, beating Uzoho from a considerable distance.

The halftime score reads: Zimbabwe 1 (Musona) – Nigeria 0

Walter Musona’s brilliant goal has set the stage for an exciting second half. The Zimbabwe Warriors will look to maintain their lead, while the Super Eagles will aim for a comeback in the remaining 45 minutes of the game.

