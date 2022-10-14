President Emmerson Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger Sybert Musengezi has questioned the intentions of the said Operation Restore Legacy used to topple late former President Robert Mugabe.

“Was Operation Restore Legacy done to oppress the people?

“We thought Mnangagwa would unite us & respect human rights,” he says.

Musengezi says the issue of Job Sikhala and others who are ‘unjustly’ jailed, is an indication that the current leaders in Zimbabwe are ‘cruel thugs.’

“Panyaya yana Job Sikhala, Sithole & Nyatsime crew, Parere Kunyenzura & his members ndopanyatsobuda kuti we have cruel & heartless thugs who masquerade as leaders.

Meanwhile, Mugabe was toppled by the military led by now Vice president Constantino Chiwenga.

It was supposedly meant to get rid of the said criminals around Mugabe.

Apparently, Musengezi is challenging Mnangagwa’s ascendancy as ZANU PF leader.

Zwnews