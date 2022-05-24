The Confederation of African Football says Zimbabwe will not participate in the 2023 qualifiers of the Africa Cup of Nations which kick off on 1 June.

According to the continent’s football mother body, the Warriors miss out alongside Kenya.

Both countries were suspended by Fifa for political interference and they have failed to take action which would see their suspensions lifted.

CAF had included them with conditions of having their suspensions lifted two weeks before their first matches.

Zwnews