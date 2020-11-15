It’s game on once again, the Warriors are back in action today at 3pm local time (CAT) at the National Sports Stadium for a clash with Algeria, in the AFCON 2022 qualifiers second leg.

The hosts are expected to bank on the home advantage, despite the absence of the 12th player on the pitch, as fans will be cheering from the comfort of their homes.

The match will be beamed live on ZBC TV.

No fans are allowed into the stadium for this one, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

The Warriors are coming into this game carrying a 3-1 defeat from the first leg played last week in Algeria.

Meanwhile, Coach Loga has told his charges to be at their best the entire game on Monday.

“We have to play with confidence like the second half [in Algiers] when we dominated,” he was quoted on Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Facebook page.

The country’s football mother body has since called on the fans to support the team from their homes.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

105457

0

0

cookie-check

Warriors on the prowl, hunting to kill Desert Foxes

no