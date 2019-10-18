Warriors jet into Lesotho for CHAN match

The Zimbabwe senior men national football team, the Warriors has left the country for Lesotho ahead of the 2nd leg of the last qualifying round for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) scheduled for Sunday.

Speaking ahead of their departure for Lesotho at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare this Thursday, Warriors assistant coach, Tonderai Ndiraya said he is confident the team will deliver.

“I am positive the boys we have will qualify the nation. We did not encounter any injuries in our camp so the squad is in good shape and moral is high. The two goal cushion we have from the first leg gives us the hope and belief that we will progress to the finals in Cameroon next year. However, we did not manage to go with Evans Katema as he is still recovering from the shoulder injury he sustained three weeks ago, but we believe the guys that we selected are good to go,” said Ndiraya.

The Warriors will play the Crocodiles of Lesotho in the second leg of the final qualifying round of the CHAN in Maseru this Sunday, with a 3-1 lead from the first leg.

Victory over two legs will see the Warriors qualifying for the tournament reserved for players playing in their domestic leagues which will be held in Cameroon next year.

Inform Highlanders striker and player of the month, Prince Dube, who scored two goals in the first leg will lead the team of 18 players that left for Maseru.

zbc