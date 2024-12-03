After getting Zimbabwe banned by the world football governing body, FIFA, for 18 months due to government interference in the local game’s affairs, while failing to build modern stadia that can host international matches, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has saluted Warriors achievements.

Mnangagwa’s minions and officials involved in soccer administration are now basking in the glory of the Warriors’ recent qualification for Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 in Morocco.

Zimbabwe played its qualifiers in Rwanda and South Africa due to poor infrastructure.

Its substandard stadia are not fit for purpose.

Government only resolved today to build a new stadium at the New City in Mt. Hampden, Harare, and refurbish existing ones across the country.

The irony around the State House event was truly dramatic.

Zimbabwe, banned by FIFA due to needless interference in ZIFA affairs by the statutory Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) led by Mnangagwa’s son-in-law Gerald Mlotshwa and his fellow board members appointed by the Minister of Sports, qualified for Morocco after engaging German coach Michael Nees, but could not play at home as there are no FIFA-approved stadia.

It finished second in Afcon’s Group J with nine points behind leaders Cameroon with 14 points.

The Warriors are also involved in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

In recognition of the qualifying feat, Mnangagwa today hosted a big event at State House in Harare to celebrate Afcon qualification.

In the process, each player and member of the technical team received US$6 500 as a reward.

Additionally, government committed US$1 million for the team’s preparations ahead for the finals in Morocco in December next year.

Mnangagwa received a signed jersey No. 18 as a token of gratitude.

But it was irony writ large written all over the event.

Zimbabwe’s FIFA ban was lifted on 11 July 2023, after being suspended for 18 months due to government interference through the SRC and leaders in the country’s football association, ZIFA.

The unnecessary ban, which took the country backwards, was imposed in February 2022, preventing Zimbabwe from participating in international football competitions, including the 2023 Afcon in Côte d’Ivoire.

Following the lifting of the ban, a normalisation committee was appointed to run ZIFA and oversee the country’s football affairs.

The committee’s duties include restructuring administration of ZIFA, signing a collaboration agreement between the Ministry of Sport and ZIFA, and organising elections for a new leadership at local football governing body.

The process of electing a new ZIFA leadership is underway.

