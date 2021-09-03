The much anticipated Battle of the Limpopo has ended in a goalless draw.

Zimbabwe’s Warriors and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana shared the spoils in their first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

For the hosts, the encounter presented an opportunity for some players to prove that they deserve to don the senior national team colours.

Meanwhile, match fitness could have played against the hosts since most of the players have not active due to sports suspension in order to curb the spread of Covid 19.

South Africa began with an upper hand putting more pressure on the home team.

Zimbabwe managed to absorb the pressure and came back into the game as the match progressed towards the half time mark.

The second half began with the two teams having their own chances to rue later.

