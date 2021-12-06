Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Thursday issued a warrant of arrest for Naison Silomonye, a state witness who didn’t turn up in court to continue testifying against 5 pro-democracy campaigners including Makomborero Haruzivishe, who are on trial for allegedly committing public violence.

Silomonye, who was already on the witness stand during the trial, decided to abscond & reportedly travelled to Beitbridge on govt business.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights advocate Obey Shava protested before Magistrate Mangosi that the State has been directly or indirectly trying to frustrate trial proceedings & stated that the court needs to control its own processes as well as maintaining the integrity of the criminal justice system & for the public to maintain confidence in the courts.

In response, Magistrate Mangosi ruled that Silomonye had no right to decide when he should attend court proceedings.

He stated that court business takes precedence over other including govt business. Apart from Haruzivishe, the other 4 include @moyoalan, Denford Ngadziore, Stanley Manyenga &

Cecilia Chimbiri.

Zwnews