DJ Shugeta has explained why he was ordered to leave the stage by Rhumba veteran singer, Koffi Olomide.

The incident happened during the Africa Explosion Musical Extravaganza in Kadoma on Saturday.

Shugeta was emceeing when Koffi came on the stage.

The singer approached an unsuspecting Shugeta, who was still speaking, and asked him to leave the stage.

Following the video, captured by H-Metro, a number of fans have been mocking the energetic MC for being embarrassed by Koffi.

“Hello family, hope I find you well. So ndiri kuona a lot of comments here about me. Anyway, ndangoti ndingojekesawo something.

“I was emceeing at the event and ndaishanda closely ne these big artistes ese aivepo vachindiudza zvavaida pakupinda pa stage, during performance even mabudiro.

“Koffi akandiudza achisvika backstage kuti kana ndaakuuya ndikuzoda hype then kana ndasvika I will give you a signal so paakauya ndichipa hype, to me that was the signal.

“Left the stage to the King man sezvatanga tawirirana. Remember I was working, that’s how I put food on my table so ndaizopikisawo ndakamira papi?

“Kune vaivepo I am sure vanokuudzai maitikiro azvakaita.

“I don’t think zvakaitika semaonero amurikuita.”

Shugeta has, however, remained mum over an incident in which he was reportedly involved in a roadside fight along Bulawayo Road on Sunday morning.

The matter came to light after an H-Metro follower revealed the fight.

“Shie Hannah wekwaChinyama.

“Shugeta, so ndiko kwamanga muri kubva kuseni uku when you guys were fighting muna Byo Road?”

One Febbilicous Chabika responded.

“I just saw them vamira, Butterfly was out, ko what was happening.”

Hannah then explained the incident.

“Butterfly was fighting with a lady watazotakura ipapo who claimed to be Shugeta’s wife’s sister.

“Apparently, the ‘wife’ and her followed Shugeta kuKadoma.”

