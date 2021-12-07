Image: Zimlive
Ex-detective shoots dead 3 armed intruders after his family is held hostage during robbery.
He says: ‘I thank the Almighty for the skill and courage.’
The ZRP reported an armed robbery case at a house in Chadcombe, Harare on 06/12/21 at around 2045 hours, where three suspects were shot dead while two others escaped.
The robbers attacked a family, took away US$850, Samsung cellphone and a shotgun.
complainant’s husband came and engaged into a shootout with the suspects.
Police will release more information soon.
Zwnews